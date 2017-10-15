Corey Seager says he feels considerably better today

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts sounded an optimistic note about injured shortstop Corey Seager, who is recovering from a lower back sprain that kept him off the team’s roster for the National League Championship Series.

“Well, Corey, in talking to him, he says he feels considerably better,” Roberts said before Saturday’s NLCS Game 2. “He says he feels ‘normal-ish.’ That's, I think, a good thing to hear.”

Seager has still not been cleared to run or swing a bat. The Dodgers hope he can resume baseball activities this week.

Seager is not expected to travel with the team to Chicago for the games there this week. Roberts indicated that could change if Seager’s condition improves considerably, but there is little reason to rush him onto a plane.

In order to activate Seager during this series, the Dodgers would need to place another player on the disabled list with an injury, one which would be closely inspected by the Cubs and Major League Baseball. Even then, the injured player would not be eligible to play in the World Series, if the Dodgers advance. The team is hopeful Seager would be healthy enough for the next round.