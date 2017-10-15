Cubs won't work out Monday

The Dodgers will hold a light workout Monday at Dodger Stadium before flying to Chicago. The Cubs will not work out, after a five-day stretch in which the only day off involved a cross-country flight diverted for a medical emergency.

Maddon attracted national attention for the Cubs’ last off-day workout in Chicago, which featured brunch on the field and an NFL game on the big screen. This time, Maddon said, rest for his players would take precedence over a workout.

“I prefer the guys going back watching Monday Night Football in their own confines and not the Friendly Confines,” said Maddon, using the venerable nickname for Wrigley Field.