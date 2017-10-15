L.A. Now
A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories
Sports

A pitchers' duel between Rich Hill and Jon Lester is developing as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.

Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.


Cubs won't work out Monday

Bill Shaikin

The Dodgers will hold a light workout Monday at Dodger Stadium before flying to Chicago. The Cubs will not work out, after a five-day stretch in which the only day off involved a cross-country flight diverted for a medical emergency.

Maddon attracted national attention for the Cubs’ last off-day workout in Chicago, which featured brunch on the field and an NFL game on the big screen. This time, Maddon said, rest for his players would take precedence over a workout.

“I prefer the guys going back watching Monday Night Football in their own confines and not the Friendly Confines,” said Maddon, using the venerable nickname for Wrigley Field.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
87°