His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers can't cash in on scoring opportunity in third inning
|Houston Mitchell
Rich Hill, who has one of the worst swings in history, strikes out.
Chris Taylor flied to right.
Can we stop the whole "interview someone during the middle of the game" thing?
Justin Turner walked on four pitches.
Cody Bellinger doubled to left-center, Turner stopping at third. Coach Chris Woodward had to put up a late stop sign and Turner fell, always scary for a guy who has had knee surgery.
Enrique Hernandez flied to right.