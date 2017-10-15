His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers, Cubs remain scoreless through two
|Houston Mitchell
Enrique Hernandez, batting cleanup again, walked. Will Jon Lester's throwing-to-first problem come into play?
Logan Forsythe flied to left.
Austin Barnes struck out swinging.
Yasiel Puig walked. Pitchers keep trying to get him to chase the outside pitch, and Puig won't do it.
Charlie Culberson flied to right.