Dodgers head to bottom of ninth with chance to win game and increase series lead to 2-0.
Dodgers tie score on Justin Turner's single
|Houston Mitchell
Charlie Culberson doubled to left-center.
Curtis Granderson, batting for Rich Hill, fouled to third.
Chris Taylor grounded to short, Culberson taking third.
Justin Turner singled to right, scoring Culberson. Score tied, 1-1.
Cody Bellinger walked. First and second, two out.
That's it for Jon Lester. Carl Edwards Jr. will replace him.
Chase Utley, hitting for Enrique Hernandez, struck out swinging.