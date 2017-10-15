Is there a line at Dodger Stadium to complain about the long lines?

Pedro Sanchez got in the line and hoped for the best.

It was the top of the third inning, the Dodgers and Cubs were scoreless, and the line for the men's restroom on the left field loge level stretched far out the door. More then two dozen men waited outside. More waited inside.

"I hope it's a fast line," said Sanchez, 25, of Long Beach.

Dodger Stadium, 55 years old and packed for the postseason, is a place where you're going to, most likely, wait to use the restroom, wait to grab a beer, wait for a hot dog, wait for the escalator, wait even longer for one of the ballpark's few elevators. For Sunday's sellout crowd of 54,479, experience held true.

As Sanchez waited in line, the man in front of him had a word for the line. It can't be printed by a family newspaper.

Another man walked past, saw the queue, uttered a four-letter word and angrily walked on by.

Upstairs, on the reserve level, a boyfriend and girlfriend from East Los Angeles stood in a line of more than 20 people outside the LA Taqueria concession stand. They shrugged about the wait. They've been coming here seems like forever, and the wait is now just part of the game.

Nearby, Iliana Hernandez and her best friend Lilly Montes waited in a line outside a beer stand that had 23 people in it.

"It's moving pretty quickly, so we don't mind," said Montes, of Covina.

"It's a little annoying, but it's part of the experience. You anticipate it," said Hernandez, of San Fernando.

The women are die-hard Dodger fans and have loved the team all their lives. Hernandez said it's hard to put into words what Dodger Stadium means to her, lines and all.

"It's part of who we are as people," she said. "It's our heritage. It just means a lot to our families."

Just across the walkway, 22 people stood in line outside a Dodger Dog stand. Someone else walked by, saw the crowd, and swore.