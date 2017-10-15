His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.
Rich Hill cruises through the top of the fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. He has been a strikeout machine this series. Now I've jinxed it.
More in-game interviews.
Willson Contreras grounded to short.
Albert Almora struck out swinging.
Hill has struck out seven so far. Of his 61 pitches, 42 have been for strikes.