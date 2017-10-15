Their love for Yasiel Puig is gold plated

Gary Olavarria loves Yasiel Puig so much that he drives around with a license plate that says MVPUIG on his Chevy Silverado.

He gets honks and thumbs up all the time.

The 40-year-old from El Monte has never doubted Puig's potential. He came in like a rocket in 2013 and was basically "given the keys to Dodger Stadium," Olavarria said. Even when the fans turned on the Wild Horse, even when he was shipped to the minor leagues, Olavarria never wavered.

This Postseason, he's having a ball watching Puig have a ball and gets excited every time the crowd explodes with cries of "PUIIIIIG!"

"It's the excitement, the fire he brings to the stadium," Olavarria said. "Me and my family, we consider ourselves not just fans, we're supporters of him."

"His energy, his enthusiasm for the game, his hustle," said Olavarria's lifelong friend Thomas Sanchez, of El Monte. Sanchez wore a chain around his neck with Olavarria's license plate on it.

Olavarria and his 15-year-old son, Julian, wore Puig jerseys, and Olavarria wore a patch depicting Puig flipping a double bird of middle fingers -- which he did after hitting a two-run homer in Cleveland in June. He also wore a hat autographed by Puig, with an interlocking Y and P.

Olavarria and Sanchez have gotten a huge kick out of Puig's tongue-wagging during the postseason.

"He's just expressing his love for the game," Sanchez said, beaming. He's been coming to Dodger Stadium since he was a kid in Little League.

"This is our year," said Olavarria, who has loved this team his entire life.

This is Puig's year, too, he said.

"2017 is his year to prove himself," he said.