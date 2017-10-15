Where is Adrian Gonzalez?

Veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has not been with the team during these playoff games. “Adrian is just resting,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s with his family, and he’s preparing for next spring training.” The Dodgers owe Gonzalez $22.4 million for 2018, but the team may not appear to have space for him on the roster, due to the emergence of rookie Cody Bellinger.

Pedro Baez, Luis Avilan and Brandon McCarthy will take part in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Monday afternoon, before the team flies to Chicago. All three players are not on the current roster but are being kept ready in case of emergency.