The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field today as they try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. First pitch is schedule for 6 p.m. PT.
Join Times reporters Dylan Hernandez, Bill Plaschke, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough as we provide you with live updates throughout the game.
These three firefighters are thrilled to see the Dodgers in Wrigley Field
|Hailey Branson-Potts
The three Southern California firemen had been hoping for Chicago.
The National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and the Cubs is a rematch, sure. The Cubs beat out the Dodgers in the same series last year and went on to be the World Series champions.
But it's also a chance to see a game at a historic ballpark, said Brandon Hill, a 36-year-old fireman from Redondo Beach who was attending Game 3 on Tuesday with his two firefighter buddies. All three were dressed in Dodger blue.
"It's Wrigley Field," Hill said. "It's been around forever."
A blue Dodgers flag, as well as a City of Los Angeles and State of California flags, flew beside the red marquee that welcomes baseball fans to Wrigley Field.
On Tuesday, the guest banners were getting a mixed reaction from Cubs fans, some of whom saw them and started swearing.
With the Cubs as the reigning world champions, blue "W" flags -- for Cubs Win -- are ubiquitous on streets leading up to the 103-year-old ballpark. An apartment nearby still had "2016" chalked on its window to celebrate last year's championship.
Hill's friend Ian Soriano, from Venice, said he was thrilled to see a Dodgers and Cubs series, especially after last year.
"We've almost got a little bit of a rivalry now," he said.
"But there's a lot of L.A. love," Hill said.
The Dodgers' bullpen has the confidence to be dangerous for the Cubs
|Andy McCullough
A baseball team must secure at least 27 outs to win a game, and so Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts fills the hours before each postseason contest contemplating a countdown.
He consults with the coaching staff and the analysts from the front office. He gauges the readiness of various relievers. The group assembles a plan, one they trust Roberts to implement. Each action functions toward the larger goal of assembling a plan to compile the required number of outs.
“There are things that I have in my mind that gives each player the best chance to have success,” Roberts said. “To deviate from that, that goes away from my process. And I preach nothing but process.”
Through the first two games of the National League Championship Series, as the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead against the Chicago Cubs and moved two victories away from their first World Series since 1988, the process has been nearly flawless. This is not hyperbole. Dodgers relievers retired 24 of the 25 Cubs they faced to handcuff a dangerous lineup.
Vin Scully talks about Justin Turner's home run, and watching rather than working the playoffs
|Bill Shaikin
In this first season of the rest of his life, Vin Scully watched the ball take flight on television Sunday night from the comfort of his home. The center fielder went back, back, back …
No, of course not. Scully never did resort to a signature line, or a sickly sweet phrase he had dreamed up a day or two in advance.
Justin Turner had hit the Dodgers’ most famous home run since Kirk Gibson, and just about every baseball-loving citizen in Southern California had embraced the precious symmetry in the date — except, that is, the man whose call of Gibson’s home run had been replayed all day, all around town.
“I didn’t realize that was the 29th anniversary of Kirk’s home run,” Scully said Monday. “That never dawned on me.”