The three Southern California firemen had been hoping for Chicago.

The National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and the Cubs is a rematch, sure. The Cubs beat out the Dodgers in the same series last year and went on to be the World Series champions.

But it's also a chance to see a game at a historic ballpark, said Brandon Hill, a 36-year-old fireman from Redondo Beach who was attending Game 3 on Tuesday with his two firefighter buddies. All three were dressed in Dodger blue.

"It's Wrigley Field," Hill said. "It's been around forever."

A blue Dodgers flag, as well as a City of Los Angeles and State of California flags, flew beside the red marquee that welcomes baseball fans to Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, the guest banners were getting a mixed reaction from Cubs fans, some of whom saw them and started swearing.

With the Cubs as the reigning world champions, blue "W" flags -- for Cubs Win -- are ubiquitous on streets leading up to the 103-year-old ballpark. An apartment nearby still had "2016" chalked on its window to celebrate last year's championship.

Hill's friend Ian Soriano, from Venice, said he was thrilled to see a Dodgers and Cubs series, especially after last year.

"We've almost got a little bit of a rivalry now," he said.

"But there's a lot of L.A. love," Hill said.