Cubs look like they need a doctor, so here's one for them

Michael Schwartz, an orthopedic surgeon from Long Island, NY, performed two surgeries Tuesday morning -- repairing a shoulder and a knee -- then rushed to LaGuardia Airport for a 2:15 p.m. flight.

He had to get to Wrigley Field. His Dodgers were playing.

He got off the plane, picked up his daughter from Northwestern University, where she's studying journalism, gave her a hug and made it to the ballpark in time for batting practice.

He'll fly right back out at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and be back in the operating room Thursday.

But on Tuesday? He's all about the Boys in Blue. He wore a Kirk Gibson jersey, and his 20-year-old daughter, Arielle, wore one with Sandy Koufax's name.

Schwartz, 51, has been a Dodgers fan since he was a kid. His dad was a huge Brooklyn Dodgers fan and passed down the love.

Schwartz as a child would write to the team every year and send a few dollars, asking for a Dodgers yearbook.

"It was the highlight of my life when Kirk Gibson hit the home run," he said of the 1988 World Series-winning homer against the Oakland Athletics that means so much to so many.

"I was a first-year medical student in the fall of '88. I was in my dorm room at NYU Medical School, watching the game by myself, and I'm sure there was no one else in New York City watching that game except for me."

He got the chills when he watched Justin Turner's walk-off home run Sunday, on the 29th anniversary of Gibson's hit.

Schwartz considers himself a diehard fan.

Even though his dad was the original family Dodger fan, the elder Schwartz -- after his Dodgers moved to Los Angeles -- started working as an electrician at Shea Stadium. He became, and remains, a New York Mets fan.