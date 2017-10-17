Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
The Dodgers are one win away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.
Cubs take 1-0 lead on Kyle Schwarber's home run
|Houston Mitchell
Yu Darvish pitching for the Dodgers.
Ben Zobrist grounded out into the shift.
Kyle Schwarber homered to left on the first pitch he saw from Darvish.
Kris Bryant singled to left.
Anthony Rizzo struck out.
Willson Contreras singled to right, Bryant stopping at second.
Jon Jay struck out looking.
It does not look like Darvish's night. Cubs hit the ball hard when they make contact.