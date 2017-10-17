Dodgers fans stick together in Wrigley Field

Alfred Rodriguez shakes hands with Javier Rojas Jr. as Javier Rojas Sr. looks on

Javier Rojas Sr. has lived in Chicago for more than 20 years but fiercely clings to something from his native Southern California: his love of the Dodgers.

Rojas was 15 years old, working at a gas station in Brea during the final Dodgers' game of the 1989 World Series. The game played on TV. He held a wad of cash in his hands, and when Kirk Gibson hit the winning home run, he flung his arms to the sky, cash flying everywhere. He'll never forget that, he said, smiling at the thought.

Rojas and his son, 19-year-old son, Javier Jr., who was born and raised in Chicago, stood outside Wrigley Field on Tuesday in white Dodgers jerseys with ROJAS stitched on the back.

Wrigley Field feels like a home park to Rojas Jr., despite him being a Dodger fan. He knows all the good spots to get autographs and comes often.

But he said this year feels like it belongs to the Dodgers, he said.

"It's our year to get the W," he said.

Rojas Sr. has been to the ballparks in Detroit and Milwaukee. Lots of Cubs games. Lots of Chicago White Sox games. Each one, he said, has Dodger Blue in the crowd.

"We're pumped up," he said. "Everywhere, every stadium, there's lots of Dodgers fans," he said. He loves meeting them.

Almost on cue, Alfred Rodriguez, 45, of Highland Park walked up in a Dodgers jersey and shook the father and son's hand.

"We gotta stick together, right?" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez works as a truck driver for movie studios and had a few days off, and he knew he had to come to the game. He's gotten some friendly razzing from Cubs fans.

"They say, 'I'm sorry you had to come all this way to see them lose,'" he said.

But he was feeling good with the Dodgers 2-0 series lead.

Rodriguez grew up in Highland Park, and his dad would drop him off on Stadium Way so he could go watch games. All his friends in the neighborhood loved baseball.

The new friends shook hands and parted ways, wishing their Dodgers good luck.