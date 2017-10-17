Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
The Dodgers are one win away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.
Dodgers lead, 3-1, after five innings
|Houston Mitchell
Ben Zobrist struck out swinging.
Kyle Schwarber responsible for the Cubs only run so far with a homer in the first, grounded to first.
Kris Bryant popped to the catcher, but the wind caught it and Barnes overran it. The ball dropped foul. He then flied to left.