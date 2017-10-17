Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs as the Dodgers try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers maintain 2-1 lead through three innings
|Houston Mitchell
Ben Zobrist grounded to second.
Kyle Schwarber hit a shot to first, but Bellinger made a great grab and beat Schwarber to the bag for the out.
Kris Bryant singled to shallow center. Looked like Pederson got a late jump.
Anthoney Rizzo grounded into the shift, and Turner, moved over to play short right, threw him out at first.