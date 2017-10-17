Dodgers take 6-1 lead in top of eighth

Mike Montgomery pitching.

Logan Forsythe, batting for Utley, walked.

Austin Barnes singled to right, Forsythe to second.

Charlie Culberson, batting for Pederson, was at tbe plate when Montgomery unleashed a wild pitch, moving the runners to second and third, no one out.

Culberson swung and missed at strike three, but Contreras got crossed up on the pitch and missed it. The ball bounced all the way into the dugout, allowing Forsythe to score. Culberson made it to first and Barnes moved to third. Still no one out.

Kyle Farmer, batting for the pitcher, flied to center, Barnes scoring. 6-1 Dodgers.

Chris Taylor forced Culberson at second.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.