Puig leads off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot that just clears the fence in left to give Dodgers a two-run lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Maeda, Morrow keep Cubs quiet in seventh
|Houston Mitchell
Addison flied to left on the first pitch. With lefty Kyle Schwarber coming up, Dave Roberts pulls Kenta Maeda for Brandon Morrrow. I'd stick with Maeda, then again, I've never been named manager of the year. And Morrow does have better numbers against left-handed hitters.
Schwarber flied to center. Javier Baez struck out. Like I said, bringing in Morrow was the right idea.