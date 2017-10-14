What can be better than corn and Cheetos?

In the top of the seventh inning, 12-year-old Nick Lakhani was beaming. He had just gotten his hands on the Cheet-o-Lote, a stick of corn on the cob drenched in chipotle mayonnaise, cotija cheese and smothered in Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust.

"I love corn, and this is just way better," he said. "It's an upgrade."

His dad, Zak Lakhani, 40, laughed. It was his son's second Cheeto corn of the night. Nick took a bite and got cheese all over his nose and couldn't have been happier.

The Lakhanis of West Hills have been Dodgers fans for ages. They were feeling giddy after the Dodgers took the lead.

The elder Lakhani was in search of some epic postseason food himself.

"I'm going to go find some buffalo waffle fries and hope the Dodgers get out of this inning," he said.