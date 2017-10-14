Will lightning strike twice for Dodgers fan Greg Piorkowski?

Two years ago, Greg Piorkowski was a lucky man.

He was sitting in left field for Game 2 of the 2015 National League Division Series, his Dodgers versus the New York Mets. He leaned over to his buddy next to him.

"You wait," he said. "Justin Turner's gonna hit a triple."

Piorkowski heard the crack of the bat. He looked up and hurriedly slipped his catching mitt onto his left hand. Turner hit a ground-rule double, and he caught it. The television cameras caught him high-fiving all the fans around him. His daughters saw it on TV at home. Everyone started texting him.

On Saturday, before the Dodgers took on the Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Piorkowski stood near his lucky seat, with his mitt. He was sitting in the Top Deck with his wife and two daughters, but he just had to be close to the players, just for a bit. He said being here, with his glove, made him feel like a kid again.

Piorkowski, 52, of Hesperia, recently got a new cellphone, and he loaded the video of him catching the ball onto it because he runs into Dodger fans everywhere.

"It's recorded history," he said. "Personal history."

He even got to meet Justin Turner at a charity golf tournament. He showed him the video of the catch. Turner loved it. He showed Turner's father. He had him replay it a few times.

"It changed my life," Piorkowski said. "It was just something really positive."

Loving the Dodgers has become a family affair for the Piorkowskis. His daughter Macy caught her first foul ball at a Dodger game last year, when she was 9. He said he hadn't caught one until he was 40.

He takes his daughters, both softball players, to Spring Training. They catch balls often, and they love sharing them with other kids who didn't get one.

"My kids are cute," Piorkowski said, laughing. "We get balls."

Sharing the balls, he said, is "good baseball Karma."

Macy, 10, said she was excited about the Dodgers and Cubs series.

"I'm feeling lucky," she said.

Why?

"Because I'm here."