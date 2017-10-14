Dodgers take 5-2 lead after umpires' review reverses out call at home

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras catches the ball and blocks the plate as Dodgers shortstop Charlie Culberson tries to score on a Justin Turner single. Culberson was called out, but replay showed Contr

Yasiel Puig led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. He is having an amazing postseason.

Charlie Culberson doubled to left. Brandon Morrow laid down a bunt, but Culberson did not advance to third because Anthony Rizzo played it so well. Rizzo is the first baseman and he fielded it on the third base side.

Chris Taylor singled to the hole in short. Russell made a nice play but couldn't throw out Taylor. Culberson had to hold at second.

John Lackey now pitching.

Justin Turner singled to left, Culberson was thrown out attempting to score. But did catcher Willson Contreras block the plate illegally? The umpires are reviewing it.

And under review, Culberson is called safe. Good for the Dodgers, but a dumb rule.

Joe Maddon comes out to argue and gets thrown out of the game. I don't blame him for being mad.

Cody Bellinger flied to deep right, Taylor tagging and taking third. First and third, two out.

Curtis Granderson, batting for Enrique Hernandez, grounded to second, ending a crazy inning.