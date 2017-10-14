A crazy seventh inning that featured a replay review showing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras illegally blocked the plate, put the Dodgers in the driver's seat in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Dodgers take 5-2 lead after umpires' review reverses out call at home
|Houston Mitchell
Yasiel Puig led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. He is having an amazing postseason.
Charlie Culberson doubled to left. Brandon Morrow laid down a bunt, but Culberson did not advance to third because Anthony Rizzo played it so well. Rizzo is the first baseman and he fielded it on the third base side.
Chris Taylor singled to the hole in short. Russell made a nice play but couldn't throw out Taylor. Culberson had to hold at second.
John Lackey now pitching.
Justin Turner singled to left, Culberson was thrown out attempting to score. But did catcher Willson Contreras block the plate illegally? The umpires are reviewing it.
And under review, Culberson is called safe. Good for the Dodgers, but a dumb rule.
Joe Maddon comes out to argue and gets thrown out of the game. I don't blame him for being mad.
Cody Bellinger flied to deep right, Taylor tagging and taking third. First and third, two out.
Curtis Granderson, batting for Enrique Hernandez, grounded to second, ending a crazy inning.