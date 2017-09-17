AFC notes: From A to Z

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambles with the ball during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

Baltimore: The Ravens have won three straight against the Browns, and Joe Flacco is 15-2 lifetime against Cleveland, with four touchdowns and 11 intercepted passes.

Buffalo: The Bills are platooning left tackle Cordy Glenn with Dion Dawkins. Buffalo ran for 190 yards last week; the team had at least that many six times last season.

CHARGERS: Pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each had 11/2 sacks in the opener. Bosa’s dad, John, was a first-round pick of Miami in 1987.

Cincinnati: The Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following the team’s 13-9 loss to the Texans. Cincinnati has yet to score a touchdown.

Cleveland: Kenny Britt is 106 yards receiving short of 5,000. The Browns face a Ravens team coming off its first shutout since 2009, when they got the Browns.

Denver: Broncos linebacker Von Miller has 18 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and pick-six in 20 games against NFC opponents.

Houston: Deshaun Watson became the first rookie quarterback of 2017 to record a win. Carson Wentz of Philadelphia was the first in 2016.

Indianapolis: Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri are the only active NFL players who started their pro careers in the 1990s.

Jacksonville: The Jaguars had a franchise-record 10 sacks against the Texans in their opener and allowed the fewest total yards (203) in Week 1.

Kansas City: Running back Kareem Hunt set a debut record with 246 yards from scrimmage. He also had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score.

Miami: Running back Jay Ajayi is coming off a 1,272-yard season. Jay Cutler will make his Dolphins debut after ending retirement to replace Ryan Tannehill.

New England: Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks was the Saints’ 2014 first-round draft choice. Cooks had 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.

N.Y. Jets: Josh McCown returns to Oakland for the first time since 2007, when he was Raiders’ starting quarterback. That year McCown finished 2-7 as a starter.

Oakland: Marshawn Lynch will play his first regular-season game for his hometown team in Oakland, against the Jets. He had 76 yards in 18 carries in Week 1.

Pittsburgh: Rookie T.J. Watt was the third player to have two sacks and an interception in his first game. The other two were Charles Glaze and Tommy Haynes in 1987.

Tennessee: Quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a broken leg in Jacksonville last year. The Titans are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2012 season.

