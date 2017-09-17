Browns' Kevin Hogan leads scoring drive after Kizer leaves game with a migrane

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is out with a migrane and is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kizer was six-of-11 passing for 81 yards with one intercepted pass, and the Browns trailed the Ravens 14-0 in the second quarter.

Kevin Hogan, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft, came in and threw a 49-yard pass to Seth DeValve to get into Ravens territory and then capped the Browns' first scoring drive with a 23-yard touchdown toss to rookie tight end David Njoku.