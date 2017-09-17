Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
Catch of the week? Eagles' Zach Ertz catches 53-yard pass off helmet of a Chiefs defender
|Matt Wilhalme
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz just had what could be the catch of the week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Ertz caught a 53-yard pass from Carson Wentz near the left sideline off the helmet of a Chiefs defender.
The play set up the Eagles for a 30-yard, game-tying field goal with two seconds left in the half.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, kicker Caleb Sturgis was put on injured reserve this week with a hip flexor injury, forcing the team to sign rookie kicker Jake Elliott out of Memphis from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
Elliott made a 34-yard field goal earlier in the game, but missed the tying kick left before halftime.