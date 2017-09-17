Sports

Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.

NFL Week 2: Scores and schedule

Matt Wilhalme
Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt had more yards from scrimmage than any player ever in an NFL debut. (David Eulitt / Tribune News Service)
Today's schedule

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m.

Miami Dolphins at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.

Washington Redskins at RAMS, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 5:30 p.m.

 

Monday's schedule

Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 5:30 p.m.

 

Thursday's result

Houston Texas 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9

Latest updates

