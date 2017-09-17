Noteable injuries: Panthers' Greg Olsen on crutches, Gronkowski suffers groin injury

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski left a game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter after suffering a groin injury.

Greg Olsen, tight end, Carolina Panthers

Greg Olsen left a game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent leg injury. He returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a walking boot.

T.J. Watt, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the second quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

DeShone Kizer, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

DeShone Kizer left a game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter with a migrane.