Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
Noteable injuries: Panthers' Greg Olsen on crutches, Gronkowski suffers groin injury
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski left a game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter after suffering a groin injury.
Greg Olsen, tight end, Carolina Panthers
Greg Olsen left a game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent leg injury. He returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a walking boot.
T.J. Watt, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the second quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings.
DeShone Kizer, quarterback, Cleveland Browns
DeShone Kizer left a game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter with a migrane.