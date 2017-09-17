Rams puts themselves in a hole, down 20-10 to the Redskins at halftime

The Rams finally woke up — and so did the sleepy Coliseum crowd — but still trail the Washington Redskins 20-10 at halftime.



This one, for the Rams, hasn’t exactly been pretty.



Redskins backup running back Chris Thompson has done the bulk of the damage.



Thompson started the second quarter taking a short pass seven yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.



On the ensuing drive, the Rams' running game continued to struggle as Todd Gurley fumbled on the 30-yard line, the Redskins recovered, and kicked a field goal to take a 13-0 lead.



With the Rams desperate to score, coach Sean McVay put together a few play-calls that worked. Jared Goff completed a 69-yard pass to rookie tight end Gerald Everett, then Gurley took a handoff three yards for a touchdown, and the Rams were finally on the board, 13-7, then managed a field goal on the next drive to make it 13-10.



But Thompson broke loose again — 61 yards up the middle — to give the Redskins a 20-10 lead going into halftime.