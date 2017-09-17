Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford out, former Ram Case Keenum to start
|Associated Press
The Vikings made Sam Bradford inactive early Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback for Minnesota at Pittsburgh.
Bradford played spectacularly in a Week 1 victory over New Orleans but injured the knee during the game and was limited in practice all week.
Keenum will make his first start for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in March. Keenum is 9-15 as a starter in his career during stints with Houston and the Rams.
The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who injured his left bicep last week against Cleveland.