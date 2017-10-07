Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares live round-by-round coverage

UFC 216 kicks off with a middleweight bout featuring a pair of name veterans. Thales Leites is a former UFC middleweight title challenger and has scored 12 victories inside the Octagon. At 35 years old and having lost 3 of his last 5, Leites' hopes at another title opportunity are fading. Brad Tavares debuted in the UFC back in 2010 and he holds 10 UFC wins of his own, 9 by decision.

Round 1. Tavares primarily relies on his jab and low kicks early. Leites catches him with a couple of hard right hands. Tavares stuns Leites with a hard punch and Leites goes for a desperation takedown attempt. Leites can't get it but does give himself some time to recover in the clinch. They eventually are separated and return to fighting at range. Leites goes for another takedown attempt. Tavares blocks it and lands another hard punch and flying knee late. 10-9 Tavares.

Round 2. A confident Tavares comes out peppering Leites with his jab. Tavares mixes in the low kicks and has a clear advantage in the standup. However, as is usually the case with Tavares, he's content to play it safe rather than open up even with the big advantage. Leites gets Tavares down briefly with a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Tavares pops right back up. Tavares backs away and they go back to range striking. Tavares 10-9.

Round 3. Leites goes for the takedown early but Tavares blocks it again. In the standup, it's mostly one way traffic. Tavares is fluid with his jab and his leg kicks. Leites' leg goes out from a late leg kick and he's badly limping. Leites is bleeding as well. Leites goes for a takedown late. Leites can't get it. Leites goes down on his own late and eats some punches as the fight concludes. 10-8 Tavares, 30-26 Tavares.

Winner: Brad Tavares, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).

Tavares looked like the much better fighter than Leites. He was able to keep the fight standing and consistently got the best of the exchanges there. Leites looks at the tail end of his career as he was slow and unable to assert himself.