Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham live round-by-round coverage

It's a testament to the depth of the lightweight division that neither of these highly skilled competitors have ever really been able to gain that much traction in the division. Beneil Dariush sports a 14-3 record with wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, Jim Miller and Rashid Magomedov while Evan Dunham is 18-6 with 4 straight wins.

Round 1. Dunham looks for a takedown but Dariush makes him pay with a knee to the head and they break. Dunham throws plenty of straight punches early while Dariush is more measured. Dariush lands a left hand and a heavy elbow. Dunham goes down. Dariush takes top position and lands a series of punches to the side of the head. Dariush keeps landing flush punches and Dunham is taking great damage in the process. As Dunham tries to get up, he eats some big knees to the body. That was a wipeout. 10-8 Dariush.

Round 2. Dunham gets a much needed early takedown. Dariush uses an omoplata to force Dunham to create distance on the ground and then Dariush stands up. Dariush lands a couple of strong low kicks. Dunham clinches and they trade blows in the clinch late. 10-9 Dunham.

Round 3. Dunham connects with a head kick. Dunham follows with a few straight punches. Dunham cracks Dariush with a left hand. Dariush responds by moving Dunham back with a jab and then following with a hard straight left. Dunham shoots for a takedown but Dariush defends it well.