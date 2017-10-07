Fabricio Werdum vs. Walt Harris live round-by-round coverage

Fabricio Werdum is one of the most accomplished heavyweight fighters of all time with wins over many of the greatest fighters of all time. He's looking to get back into title contention after losing 2 of his last 3. He was originally supposed to fight Derrick Lewis on this card but Lewis pulled out earlier today due to injury. Walt Harris was supposed to fight on the prelims and he steps in for this big opportunity.

Round 1. Werdum grabs a single leg and gets the takedown thirty seconds into the fight. Werdum moves right to mount and gets the back as Harris tries to get up. Werdum transitions into the armbar and gets the submission.

Winner: Fabricio Werdum, submission, round 1.

Werdum was expected to take care of business there against a much less acclaimed opponent and he did just that. Werdum is used to taking on elite competition pretty much every fight and he took advantage of the easier opponent tonight. In Harris' defense, he was planning to take on a striker and instead got an elite submission artist with a few hours' notice.