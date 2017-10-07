No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson (23-2) takes on No. 7 lightweight contender Kevin Lee (16-2) for the UFC interim lightweight belt on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion and the winner of this fight thus will either get a big money bout with McGregor or will later be installed as full champion. The co-feature pits flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) against challenger Ray Borg (11-2). Join us here for round-by-round updates for each fight on the card.
Fabricio Werdum vs. Walt Harris live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Fabricio Werdum is one of the most accomplished heavyweight fighters of all time with wins over many of the greatest fighters of all time. He's looking to get back into title contention after losing 2 of his last 3. He was originally supposed to fight Derrick Lewis on this card but Lewis pulled out earlier today due to injury. Walt Harris was supposed to fight on the prelims and he steps in for this big opportunity.
Round 1. Werdum grabs a single leg and gets the takedown thirty seconds into the fight. Werdum moves right to mount and gets the back as Harris tries to get up. Werdum transitions into the armbar and gets the submission.
Winner: Fabricio Werdum, submission, round 1.
Werdum was expected to take care of business there against a much less acclaimed opponent and he did just that. Werdum is used to taking on elite competition pretty much every fight and he took advantage of the easier opponent tonight. In Harris' defense, he was planning to take on a striker and instead got an elite submission artist with a few hours' notice.