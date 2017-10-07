John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov live round-by-round coverage

John Moraga is a former flyweight title challenger with a 6-5 UFC record. He takes on Magomed Bibulatov, an elite Russian prospect with a perfect 14-0 record. He won his UFC debut in April.

Round 1. Both fighters start aggressively in the standup with wide open kicks and punches. Moraga hurts Bibulatov with a looping right hand. He follows that with a head kick and left hook that drops the Russian. Moraga follows with additional punches on the ground and the fight is called off.

Winner: John Moraga, TKO, round 1.

That's probably the biggest win of Moraga's career. He was facing an undefeated fighter with a lot of hype and risked becoming something of an also ran in the division if he lost. Instead, he scored an emphatic win that will set him up for further fights against the best in his division.