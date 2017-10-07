Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho live round-by-round coverage

Pearl Gonzalez is 6-2 as a professional but fell short in her UFC debut in April. Her opponent is now the one making her UFC debut. Poliana Botelho is fighting for the first time in the Octagon after accumulating a 5-1 record elsewhere.

Round 1. Gonzalez opens with some leg kicks and then looks for a takedown. Botelho lands some hard elbows to the head while defending. She keeps landing those elbows and finally they are separated. Gonzalez goes back to the clinch. This time Botelho takes the underhooks and reverses Gonzalez into the cage. They continue to grapple for position. Botelho lands her elbows whenever she has a chance. 10-9 Botelho.

Round 2. Gonzalez goes back to the clinch and Botelho obliges her with continued elbows. Gonzalez just continues looking for a takedown that never comes while Botelho lands elbow after elbow. They are finally separated and Gonzalez seems to have slowed down. Botelho has much more energy and is throwing punches and kicks. Gonzalez grabs another clinch late. 10-9 Botelho.

Round 3. Botelho lands a nice left hand as Gonzalez moves in. Gonzalez clinches again. Botelho lands some knees to the body. They trade knees in the clinch. Botelho nails Gonzalez with some punches to the body and further knees before they're finally separated again. Gonzalez goes right back to the clinch, despite having accomplished nothing with it the entire fight. Botelho goes back to her elbows ad adds punches. They are separated and Botelho lands a spinning back kick. Botelho opens up with further shots and Gonzalez clinches once more. Botelho takes Gonzalez down at the end. 10-9 Botelho, 30-27 Botelho.

Winner: Poliana Botelho, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That was a dreadful fight, entirely due to Pearl Gonzalez. Poliana Botelho did her best to get in offense when she could but Gonzalez seemed content to simply hold on for dear life until time expired. It was as terrible a performance as you'll ever see in the UFC and likely will spell the end of Gonzalez's UFC tenure.