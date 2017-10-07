Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann live round-by-round coverage

Both Cody Stamann and Tom Duquesnoy possess sparkling 15-1 records (Duquesnoy also has a no contest). Duquesnoy has more buzz thanks to his flashy style and finishing ability but this is is a challenging matchup for him.

Round 1. Stamann connects with a knee early. Stamann gets a takedown but Duquesnoy immediately rises right back to his feet. Duquesnoy opens up with some punches and mixes in a big elbow and knee to the body. Duquesnoy adds a big straight punch moments later but Stamann responds by securing a takedown. Duquesnoy pushes Stamann off and returns to his feet. 10-9 Duquesnoy.

Round 2. Duquesnoy lands a head kick early. Duquesnoy connects with an overhand right a little while later. Duquesnoy is taking over in the standup as the fight progresses, utilizing superior speed and footwork. Stamann gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round. He lands some punches but Duquesnoy pushes Stamann off and returns to his feet. Stamann gets another takedown with a minute left. Stamann lands some punches from the top and the round concludes. Close round. Duquesnoy got the best of the standup in the first half of the round while Stamann got the takedown in the second half. 10-9 Duquesnoy.

Round 3. Duquesnoy lands a high kick early. Stamann moves in with a few low kicks. Duquesnoy's output has been low in the third, perhaps respecting the takedown of Stamann too much. Stamann throws a head kick and a few hooks from close range. Stamann is taking over in the standup in the third. Stamann misses a spinning back kick late and Duquesnoy takes top position. Duquesnoy stands back up as the fight ends. 10-9 Stamann, 29-28 Duquesnoy.

Winner: Cody Stamann, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

It wasn't flashy but Stamann really exhibited his skills there. He was in there with a dangerous opponent and he avoided early danger, grinded Duquesnoy down and imposed his will late. It was a good early test for the confident young fighter.