Villanova&rsquo;s offense is like a riddle without an answer. Each of the Wildcats&rsquo; rotation players can shoot, pass and dribble with precision. They space the floor and have made more three-pointers than any major college team in history.Michigan&rsquo;s counter to the nation&rsquo;s most efficient offense starts with someone who won&rsquo;t put a hand in anyone&rsquo;s face or rotate to contest a jumper during the NCAA tournament national championship game Monday night at the Alamodome.He is a former high school history teacher who has helped put the Wolverines on the brink of what would be their first national title under coach John Beilein after reviving their commitment to defense since his arrival in Ann Arbor last summer.