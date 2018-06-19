England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Tunisia in a Group G match on June 18. (Francis R. Malasig / EPA)

Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defense just as time was running out.

Kane found an open area of space at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal Monday in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup.

It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.