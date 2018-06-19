Russia's Yuri Gazinsky, left, and Egypt's Abdalla Said challenge for the ball during a World Cup Group A match on June 19. (Dmitri Lovetsky / Associated Press)

Russia scored three goals in a 15-minute span early in the second half to set up a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday, moving the host nation to the brink of the World Cup's knockout stage.

Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty for a consolation goal on his return from injury but Egypt's first World Cup in 28 years could be over in barely five days following a second straight loss.

Ahmed Fathi poked the ball into his own net — for the fifth own-goal of the tournament — to put Russia ahead in the 47th minute. Then Denis Cheryshev and Artyom Dzyuba scored in quick succession to leave Russia on course for a victory that followed up a 5-0 opening-night win over Saudi Arabia.