Look beyond the green shirt, ignore the Wells Fargo logo on the screen and the underlying message of Landon Donovan ’s cheer-for-Mexico campaign is truly wonderful.

This is quintessential Donovan. As a player, he had the kind of vision that was rare for an American and his uniqueness of perspective extended beyond the field. That’s the case again here, the thoughtful Donovan viewing his sport as a vehicle to create support for a population vilified by many on the far right of the political spectrum.