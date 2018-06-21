Carlos Hermosillo played on the last Mexican team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals and he sees some similarities between that squad and the one that opened this summer’s tournament by upsetting defending champion Germany.

“They want to make soccer history,” Hermosillo, once Mexico’s all-time scoring leader, said Thursday. “But they have to approach this game by game. They played Germany and they have to realize the most important game is the one coming up, against Korea.”

That match is Saturday in Rostov-on-Don, a port city about 600 miles south of Moscow. A win and Mexico’s passage to the knockout round of a seventh consecutive World Cup is virtually assured. A loss and Mexico will go into its final group-stage game with Sweden next week facing elimination.