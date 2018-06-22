France had the advantage on the field Thursday, beating Peru 1-0 to ensure passage to the second round. But Peru had an overwhelming advantage in the streets of Yekaterinburg, where its supporters outnumbered French fans by about 7 to 1.
Peruvians have been waiting since 1982 to see their team play in a World Cup. And even though its stay will be short — Thursday’s loss, its second in as many games, means Peru will go home after the group stage — many fans had to see it in person, even if they couldn’t get into the stadium.
Many fans arrived without tickets and watched the game from a fan zone in a city park.
Carlos Hermosillo played on the last Mexican team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals and he sees some similarities between that squad and the one that opened this summer’s tournament by upsetting defending champion Germany.
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates are on the verge of World Cup elimination. Croatia is moving on.
Argentina was handily beaten by Croatia 3-0, a loss that makes advancement very difficult with only one group match remaining. It was Argentina's worst loss in group play in 60 years.
Messi, who turns 31 on Sunday, failed to get even one shot off against Croatia on Thursday, five days after he missed a penalty in the team's opening 1-1 draw against Iceland.
Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal put France into the round of 16.
The teenage forward tapped in a ball headed toward the goal in the 34th minute to give France a 1-0 victory over Peru on Thursday.
At 19 years and 183 days, Mbappe became the youngest scorer in France's World Cup history.
Mile Jedinak's penalty kick gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Denmark and new life at the World Cup on Thursday.
The 38th-minute penalty was set up after Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen was called for a handball following a video review. Poulsen was also given a yellow card and will be suspended for the team's final group match against France because of accumulation.
The goal was Jedinak's second from the spot at this year's World Cup, and it snapped Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's five-match streak of shutouts for the Danes.
Diego Costa's third goal in two matches at the World Cup lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Iran side Wednesday.
The win brought Spain even on points with Portugal in Group B after Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates defeated Morocco on the same score line. Portugal and Spain drew 3-3 in their tournament opener last week. But Iran could still get through to the knockout round, depending on the results of the final group matches.
Costa has now scored nine goals in his last nine international starts for Spain. Only Ronaldo has more goals at the current World Cup, with four.
This World Cup will have a winner and undoubtedly will produce many memorable moments over the next 3 1/2 weeks.
Burger King says it's sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.
Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.
The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but is still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward to women who get “the best football genes” and “ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come.”
