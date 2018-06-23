The problem with gold is it’s just a metal until someone takes the time and effort to polish it and make it glisten.
And Belgian soccer’s so-called Golden Generation, a 24-karat collection of world-class players at every position, came to Russia having lost much of its shine over the last four years.
Disappointing losses in the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Championship and the 2014 World Cup had not only left the underachieving Belgians with nothing to show for all that talent, but it led captain Eden Hazard to compare his team to England.
Some Argentines are taking advantage of World Cup fervor.
The security minister of Buenos Aires province said Friday that police have broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in fake World Cup trophies.
The so-called “Narcos de la Copa” took advantage of the global merchandising boom generated by the soccer tournament to move the drug without raising suspicions.
Thousands of soccer fans gathered in sports bars, churches, restaurants, pubs, football clubs and makeshift viewing stands all over Southern California on Saturday to watch the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Korea.
A little over an hour after
Who's in, who's out and possible scenarios at the World Cup after Friday’s play:
GROUP A
Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia on Friday at the World Cup, and both celebrated by making a nationalist symbol to their ethnic Albanian heritage.
In the tournament's first come-from-behind victory, Xhaka made it 1-1 in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot through a crowded penalty. Shaqiri added the other in injury time after running past the Serbian defense.
Both put their open hands together with their thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to make what looks like the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania's national flag. The thumbs represent the heads of the two eagles, while the fingers look like the feathers.
Mexico fans are trying out a new chant so the country's federation avoids another FIFA fine.
Only time will tell, though, whether some of them won't go back to the old one that got them into trouble in the first place.
Standing next to a golden-domed cathedral, Mexican fans visited the sites of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia on Friday and practiced a new chant — “eeeeeeee-ROO-si-ya,” the last part meaning Russia in Spanish — that they hope will keep the tournament hosts and organizers happy.
Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria its first win at this year's World Cup, and kept alive Argentina’s hopes of reaching the knockout round.
Musa scored two second-half goals to help the Nigerians beat Iceland 2-0 on Friday and move into second place in the group behind already-qualified Croatia.
Nigeria will face Argentina in its final group match on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. If Nigeria wins, it will advance to the round of 16. But if Argentina claims all three points, it can still advance, depending on the result of the other match between Croatia and Iceland.
Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored injury-time goals to help Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 Friday at the World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Coutinho poked the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the first minute of injury time, and Neymar volleyed in another with virtually the last kick of the game six minutes later.
Neymar then broke down in tears and sobbed for several moments. His teammates helped him off the ground to celebrate.
France had the advantage on the field Thursday, beating Peru 1-0 to ensure passage to the second round. But Peru had an overwhelming advantage in the streets of Yekaterinburg, where its supporters outnumbered French fans by about 7 to 1.