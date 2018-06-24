Through the first 32 matches of this World Cup, there have been 85 goals scored, an average of 2.7 per game, matching the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
But it’s not so much the number of goals that have been scored as it is how and when some of them happened that’s surprising, with 12 coming in stoppage time, either at the end of the first half or at the end of the game, and 13 coming on penalty kicks, one more than were scored from the spot in all 64 games of the 2014 World Cup.
Belgian coach Roberto Martinez, whose team is tied for the tournament lead with eight goals in two games, credits the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocol for the rise in penalty-kick goals.
Maybe Vitaly Milonov was right. Maybe all the jokes and sarcastic songs and abuse heaped on the Russian national team heading into the World Cup were misplaced.
Despite goal celebrations seen as inflaming political tensions with Serbia, the head of Switzerland's soccer federation said Sunday he doesn't expect FIFA to suspend his players.
FIFA has added a third Swiss player — captain Stephan Lichtsteiner — to an investigation of both scorers in a 2-1 win who made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle that is an Albanian national symbol. Lichtsteiner also made the gesture during the match.
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.
Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.
Poland was eliminated.
Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.
Despite two wins in two games, Mexico’s future in the World Cup is almost as unsettled as it was when the team landed in Russia three weeks ago.
A look at the matchups for World Cup games Monday:
Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up both times.
Keisuke Honda came off the bench and scored from close range in the 78th minute to give the Japanese a 2-2 draw with Senegal on Sunday at the World Cup.
The draw keeps the two teams at the top of Group H ahead of their final matches.
Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez has been ruled out of the team's final World Cup group match because of a right thigh injury.
Gimenez scored in the team's opening match of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Egypt. Uruguay also defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 to secure a spot in the round of 16 as it heads into its final group match against host Russia on Monday.
The team didn't say when Gimenez might return.
Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.
John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.
Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.
Mexico moved a big step closer to the knockout round of a seventh straight World Cup with a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday at Rostov Arena in the southern port city of Rostov-on-Don.