Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up both times.
Keisuke Honda came off the bench and scored from close range in the 78th minute to give the Japanese a 2-2 draw with Senegal on Sunday at the World Cup.
The draw keeps the two teams at the top of Group H ahead of their final matches.
Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez has been ruled out of the team's final World Cup group match because of a right thigh injury.
Gimenez scored in the team's opening match of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Egypt. Uruguay also defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 to secure a spot in the round of 16 as it heads into its final group match against host Russia on Monday.
The team didn't say when Gimenez might return.
Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.
John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.
Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.
Mexico moved a big step closer to the knockout round of a seventh straight World Cup with a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday at Rostov Arena in the southern port city of Rostov-on-Don.
Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and Germany, despite playing a man down, rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive at the World Cup.
Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time. Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl a right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.
Reus had scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd put the Swedes in front. Germany finished with 10 men after Jerome Boateng was sent off following a second yellow card with about 10 minutes remaining.
The problem with gold is it’s just a metal until someone takes the time and effort to polish it and make it glisten.
Some Argentines are taking advantage of World Cup fervor.
The security minister of Buenos Aires province said Friday that police have broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in fake World Cup trophies.
The so-called Narcos de la Copa took advantage of the global merchandising boom generated by the soccer tournament to move the drugs without raising suspicions.
Thousands of soccer fans gathered in sports bars, churches, restaurants, pubs, football clubs and makeshift viewing stands all over Southern California on Saturday to watch the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Korea.
