Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring in a Group E match against Serbia at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 22. (Clive Rose / Getty Images)

Despite goal celebrations seen as inflaming political tensions with Serbia, the head of Switzerland's soccer federation said Sunday he doesn't expect FIFA to suspend his players.

FIFA has added a third Swiss player — captain Stephan Lichtsteiner — to an investigation of both scorers in a 2-1 win who made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle that is an Albanian national symbol. Lichtsteiner also made the gesture during the match.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.