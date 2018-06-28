South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Germany. (Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images)

Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage.

The four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, allowing a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.

Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16. South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.