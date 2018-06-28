Milan Badelj crashed a volley against the bar, and moments later scored for Croatia in the 53rd minute, sprinting into the area to fire a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Croatia playmaker Luka Modric led the already-qualified Croats for 65 minutes before being taken off, as his team remained in low gear for most of the match to contain the Icelanders, who had needed a win to hope for a place in the last 16.