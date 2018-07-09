Invisible to the crowds flocking to World Cup venues all over Russia are legions of migrant workers from Central Asia, who built the stadiums and keep them running, staff concession stands, and clean up after fans who revel through city streets.

They are among millions of migrants who perform menial jobs across Russia, and face routine police harassment and ethnic profiling. Yet they are a pillar of the economy and aid Russian leader Vladimir Putin's geopolitical strategy — and without them, Russia might not have managed to host a World Cup at all.

"Migrants made up the main workforce" in the construction of stadiums and transport infrastructure for the tournament, Valery Solovei, a professor at Moscow's MGIMO foreign policy institute and an expert on immigration and nationalism, told the Associated Press. "Without migrant workers, Russia couldn't have built all these things so quickly."