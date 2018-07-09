The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin holds the Stanley Cup at the fan zone in Moscow before a quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia. (Dmitry Serebryakov / Associated Pess)

Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow where World Cup games are screened. With the Russian national guard providing security, Ovechkin lifted the cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

“The cup is with us. The cup is in Moscow, Russia,” Ovechkin said. “I am very happy for the people that can see it and touch it. I am very, very happy.”