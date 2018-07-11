When the spotlight has shone on France in this World Cup , it has illuminated Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba, the team’s attackers. And that made the team’s defenders as anonymous as the French Foreign Legion.

But when coach Didier Deschamps needed them the most, those anonymous defenders came up big Tuesday, shutting down Belgium in a 1-0 victory that sends France to its third World Cup final in 20 years.

The French will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between England and Croatia on Sunday in Moscow.