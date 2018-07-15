How else should one of the most wild, unpredictable and entertaining World Cups in recent memory end, but with one of the wildest, most unpredictable and entertaining finals in recent memory.
France and Croatia followed that script perfectly in a game that included an own goal, a penalty-kick goal, video replay and a goalkeeper gaffe that led directly to the final score. When the dust had settled France was the champion, winning 4-2 in the highest-scoring World Cup final since 1966.
It was also France’s second title in 20 years.
The great Pele has acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's remarkable tournament that culminated with the France forward becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. No guessing who is first.
Pele was 17 when he scored twice in Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final.
Mbappe, 19, scored France's fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow and was voted young player of the tournament.
To the French national motto liberté, égalité, fraternité you can probably go ahead and add diversité, at least as far as its soccer team is concerned.
WORLD CUP THIRD-PLACE GAME
Kevin de Bruyne said a big factor in Belgium’s recent rise to global prominence in soccer is the fact this generation was the first to send its players in great numbers to top-flight foreign leagues to play and learn.
